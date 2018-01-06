Volunteers train to provide support through Pegasus Riding Academy

Volunteers faced the chilly temperatures Saturday morning to head out to the Pegasus Riding Academy as organizers with the therapeutic riding program held a training event for the new volunteers.

The program offers equine therapy for people with physical, mental, or emotional disabilities. Each rider requires three volunteers, One to guide the horse and two to walk alongside.

"Well basically, the program could not exist without volunteers, we couldn't do it," said Director Peggi Noon. "We've got the wonderful horses, we've got this beautiful facility but without them helping the child, bonding with the child and keeping the child safe, this couldn't take place."

The volunteers who signed up today will start helping with riding sessions beginning on Monday.

