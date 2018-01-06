Volunteers train to provide support through Pegasus Riding Academy

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies find a woman shot to death in Dale.More >>
The remnants of the low might pass nearby Thursday, with a cold front to impact the area late in the week. Colder high pressure returns next weekend.More >>
Chatham Area Transit is resuming some services beginning on Sunday, December 7.More >>
The clay shooting tournament is a fundraiser to benefit Benedictine Military School's baseball field lighting project and BC's Sport Shooting team. Organizers say they had hoped for 30 teams and were thrilled to have 33 sign up.More >>
Volunteers faced the chilly temperatures Saturday morning to head out to the Pegasus Riding Academy as organizers with the therapeutic riding program held a training event for the new volunteers.More >>
