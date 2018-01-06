Gun club holds fundraiser to benefit high school shooting team

Lots of folks came out to the Forest City gun club on Saturday to take part in the Shotguns and home runs event.

The clay shooting tournament is a fundraiser to benefit Benedictine Military School's baseball field lighting project and BC's Sport Shooting team. Organizers say they had hoped for 30 teams and were thrilled to have 33 sign up.

"The first thing is the lights, the baseball team is able to practice longer, we're able to have youth baseball come and play during the evening," said Chairperson Triet Bui. "The shotgun team, their budget is limited, this gives them more funding to buy shells and also for the kids that don't have shotguns, it's to provide them with shotguns."

Organizers say they raised about 30 thousand dollars today. They still have a ways to go, the lighting is estimated to costs about 180 thousand dollars.

