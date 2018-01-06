National Championship holds Media Day

Georgia players and coaches spoke on Saturday ahead of their first national championship game in more than 30 years. It's the last that media representatives hear from them before Monday's game.

It's all part of Media Day here, as all of the players and coaches are available to us and they hold it in Philips Arena just across a pavilion area from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Hawks home arena was about half full in the lower bowl for the Bulldog session…with all the players available, we decided to check in on a few of our locals on the team.

"You know over the course of this past year I've gotten to be really close with some great people and some great friends, and it's just fun being able to experience this with this great game, and just being here has been a blast," said Bulldogs' Tight End Miles McGinty.

When asked if he saw himself advancing to the national championship, Bulldogs' Linebacker Defensive Back Nate McBride said:

"Definitely, you know from the jump I think we were a championship contender team, we did everything that we were supposed to, practice hard like we are supposed to in the offseason keep going and here we are today."

McBride continued to say "It will take focus on offense and defense, we've got to come together as one, not just a bunch of individuals, we have to stop the run, and you have to stop Jalen Hurts too because he can pass and he can run."

