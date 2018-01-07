Woman found shot to death in Dale

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies find a woman shot to death in Dale.

Deputies responded to a home on Albany Drive in Dale around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and found a woman dead with gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Karwanna Albany.

Crime Scene Unit investigators interviewed witnesses and processed the scene for forensic evidence, and an autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine cause and manner of death.

Officials say the shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Andrew Rice at (843) 255-3429 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

