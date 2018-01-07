Warmer temperatures arrive this week

Arctic high pressure will remain over the region into early Monday. The high will then move into the Atlantic as a coastal trough develops offshore. Low pressure will pass into the Gulf of Mexico through mid-week, as another region of high pressure develops to the north. The remnants of the low might pass nearby Thursday, with a cold front to impact the area late in the week. Colder high pressure returns next weekend.

Sunday will be sunny. Highs will be in the mid-40s with northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be partly cloudy in the evening, then becomes mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 30s with northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds will be around 5 mph. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. It won’t be as cool with lows in the upper 40s and northeast winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s with northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows are expected to be around 50.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows are expected to be in the mid-50s.

Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs are expected to be in the lower 70s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-50s

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Friday night is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

