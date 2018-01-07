Alma Police Department arrest 2 for possession of methamphetamine

Alma Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit arrested two people for possession of methamphetamine on Sunday afternoon.

Officers took Gregory Hall of Baxley and Matthew Yoarolem of Maquoketa, Iowa into custody after they were pulled over for a traffic stop on E. 11th St. due to a seatbelt violation.

Hall, 45, was arrested for with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (2 counts), driving with a suspended driver’s license, and a seatbelt violation.

Yarolem, 24, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

