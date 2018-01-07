Chatham Area Transit restores some services

It's been 5 days since public transportation has been up and running in Chatham County. Chatham Area Transit restored some of their services on Sunday.

Many people use CAT for their normal transportation. The buses have been suspended since Wednesday and they remained suspended through Friday and Saturday because of the icy conditions. Services were just partially restored, which includes the ferry service and a fixed route that was operational for some buses.

People say they will be happy when everything is functioning like normal again.

"I'm excited about getting back to normal," said local Patrick Brown. "I hope that everyone that need to get medical appointments and stuff found a way to take care of their business."

Contact CAT's call center for more updates and for information on exactly what routes are running.

