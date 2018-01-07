Pooler dance studio offers free ballroom dance class

Salon De Baile dance and fitness studio in Pooler is helping folks to kick off the new year right as they offered a free ballroom dancing class on Sunday.

People of all ages showed up to take part. The idea is to help people learn the basics of a variety of ballroom dances while also getting in some exercise.

"It's not only a physical workout, but it engages your mind," says Rachael Moore of Salon De Baile."Dancing is a great way, it actually is a form of reducing Alzheimer's and dementia, but it's also a great way to explore your feelings through music."

The free class is offered each year in January as a way to encourage adding dancing to workout routines.

