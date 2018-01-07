Pooler dance studio offers free ballroom dance class

Jeffrey Lasky was honored with the Levy Leadership Award at a brunch at the Jewish Educational Association on Sunday morning. Lasky was recognized for his years of dedication and support to the communityMore >>
Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that are forecast for the early part of this week, some school systems have announced closures or delayed start times for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.More >>
Salon De Baile dance and fitness studio in Pooler is helping folks to kick off the new year right as they offered a free ballroom dancing class on Sunday.More >>
It's been 5 days since public transportation has been up and running in Chatham County. Chatham Area Transit restored some of their services on Sunday.More >>
Two people are behind bars in Alma after officers discovered methamphetamine in the car during a traffic stopMore >>
