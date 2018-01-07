Local Savannah man honored with Levy Award

One of Savanah's own received the highest honor given by the Jewish community on Sunday.



Jeffrey Lasky was honored with the Levy Leadership Award at a brunch at the Jewish Educational Association on Sunday morning. Lasky was recognized for his years of dedication and support to the community. He has been the chairman of many committees at the JEA, and works often with the United Way as well as area schools.

"Jeffrey's leadership, the positions that he's occupied in the community, the things that he has done, both in the Jewish community and the lay community set him apart and we feel it's only appropriate that he be honored," said Paul Kulbersh, Master of Ceremonies.

"When you dedicate as many years as I have, you don't do it to win this award, you don't do it to win an award," said Jeffrey Levy "You do it because it's what you believe is right. And, you do it to try and better the organization and the community you're in and that's what I've done all of my life."

This was only the 7th award that has been out so far, with the first Levy award given out in 1989.

