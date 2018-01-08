Students head back to school following winter storm

After weeks off from school due to the holiday break and rare winter weather across the area, students with the Savannah-Chatham Public School System will head back to class on Monday.

Thanks to the recent winter weather, students had the chance to enjoy the rare sighting of snow.

School officials say bus drivers started running their routes on Sunday in order to be prepared for Monday. Some areas still have the presence of snow and ice, so bus drivers needed to know what was out there before students boarded the buses.

Some people, especially parents, might be wandering if schools are ready for students return. School officials say they have been keeping an eye on the conditions at their facilities.

Gould Elementary, White Bluff and Jenkins had heavy ice during the winter storm, which caused school maintenance crews to pay close attention to the buildings. There were also a few power outages at some schools, but everything is back to normal now.

As students prepare to start their day, please continue to use caution because some areas may still be icy as students are walking to the bus stop or once they arrive at school.

