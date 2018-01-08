Dawg fans excited for long-awaited shot at National Championship

It's been a long time since Georgia fans have had anything big to celebrate with football; almost 40 years to be exact.

But those years of waiting will be erased if the Dawgs beat the Crimson Tide Monday night in the College Football National Championship.

The minds of every fan have been on 8:17 p.m. tonight for a week now. That's when toe will meet leather for the opening kickoff in the national championship.

Cold and rainy conditions didn't keep the Dawg fans from packing the area around the stadium on Monday. The fanfare area opened at 10 a.m.

Anyone who did work didn't go for very long. Georgia fans have been waiting for a moment like this since 1980. They haven't played in the national championship game since 1983.

Georgia will give just about anything to come out on top in this one.

"I may give up one of my kids. I don't know which one but one of them."

"Maybe my left arm, not the right; but maybe the left."

"I would probably give, I don't know, my graduate degree from Georgia to get one and see what it's like."

Georgia is the underdog but don't tell these fans that. They don't care. They're as excited as any fan base in the country to see their football program back where they feel they deserve to be.

