Athens locals prepare for National Championship game

It’s cold and rainy in Athens but those who stayed behind are heating up for the big game on Monday night.

The Dawgs aren’t playing at home as construction is underway here at Sanford Stadium. But the team is playing in their home state and they have plenty of support from the students that remain on campus.

Every student was sporting their spirit wear to class on Monday despite the dreary weather. The buses read 'Go Dawgs, beat Bama'. Many people are cooking good food and getting ready to be in front of their TVs for the big game.

"Everyone has their Georgia flags on their car. Everybody has their red on," said Peggy Bratcher, an Athens native. "Every store that I’ve stopped at, every place I’ve talked to. Doesn’t matter if it’s at the gas station or wherever, everyone ends it with Go Dawgs. We’re all very excited and we’re gonna win that national championship."

Watch parties will be held all over campus, from the Georgia Theatre to Stegman Coliseum with hosts saying that if you’re in Athens and don’t have a place to watch the game, to come on. Everyone is invited. Unless you’re an Alabama fan, of course.

