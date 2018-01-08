New regional medical center opens in Long County

The Liberty Regional Medical Center is expanding its health care options with a new clinic in Long County.

Monday afternoon, city, county, and hospital officials cut the ribbon of the new Long County Campus.

Liberty Regional Medical Center's CEO says the hospital is working to grow its presence in surrounding communities by establishing these new campuses. The new primary care facility located off Coastal Manor Drive in Ludowici plans to see around 20 patients a day from Tattnall, Wayne, Liberty, and Long counties.

The clinic's nurse practitioner says opening this new center will keep people from having to drive long distances to other hospitals.

"A lot of people do not want to travel. It makes a difference if you can just run up here to your local clinic and get the medical services you need and know you're going to be taken care of,” Florence Baggs said.

If patients need specialty services, those at the clinic will be able to handle referrals.

This new primary care facility will begin taking patients on Tuesday.

