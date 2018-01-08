Consider This: 2018 off to a bang

Barely a week into the new year and there’s no denying that 2018 is off to a memorable start. Below freezing temperatures combined with a moist front off the Georgia coast combined to bring us a historic winter storm last week.

Snow blanketed our area like we haven’t seen in decades, all but bringing this region to a standstill for nearly three days.

Well another perfect storm, one of the likes we haven’t seen in nearly 30 years, is brewing to our north that is sure to have most people putting things on hold, at least for a few hours.

For the first time since the 80s, the Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to claim the NCAA National Football Championship.

The only thing standing in the way is that pesky team from Alabama. The game pits mentor against student as Kirby Smart tries to give Nick Saban a dose of his own medicine.

Consider this: at this level and at this point, the game between Georgia and Alabama is about more than just a trophy or bragging rights. It’s about civic pride, it’s about feeling good about your alma mater or your home state.

For a few hours this week, with rare exceptions, we’re all Dawgs. And while this was recorded before the game was played, I can say with certainty that win, lose or draw, today, tomorrow and every day following will all be good days to be a Dawg. Go Dawgs. Sic ‘em.

