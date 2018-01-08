Jake Fromm reflects on his decision to change commit from Alabama

It's a pretty young group of dogs who will play Alabama at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday night, but it's a special night for one Bulldog in particular.

Few players have taken a wilder path to the national championship game than Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm of Warner-Robbins. In fact, Fromm could be on the other sideline, but if he was, he probably wouldn't be playing and the Bulldogs wouldn't be getting ready to play in the championship.

Fromm originally committed to play at Alabama, but he was the first call Kirby Smart made when he took the Georgia job and decided to head to Athens.

Fromm became the starter 11 plays into the season when Jacob Eason got hurt. He has helped lead the Bulldogs to Atlanta, something he could not have predicted.

"It's been crazy, lots of ups and downs," said Fromm. "I couldn't have written this if I wanted to. It's crazy the way it turned out, but I'm excited about it and I'm ready to get out there and play a game."

The only other true freshman to win a national championship was Oklahoma's Jamele Halliway, and he was also a replacement when Troy Ailman got hurt.

But, freshman or not, Fromm is the only quarterback the Bulldogs want leading their team on Monday night.

