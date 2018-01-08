Snow, ice leave lasting effects on River Street businesses

Much of downtown Savannah is finally thawing out after last week's winter weather, but the snow and ice are leaving lasting effects on streets and businesses.

People continue to slush through what's left on River Street. Lots of snow continues to cover the cobblestone streets, and what isn't frozen is wet as it melts, making it messy for drivers and walkers. Jared Wilderman is the general manager at Dub's Pub on River Street and says he had to close for three days last week because of the ice.

He finally took it upon himself to clear a path to his front door.

"Decided to come down here Friday and bust it all up myself," Wildman said. "Spent about 3 hours with my girlfriend out front out here just trying to make it passable because it was not. I'm telling you, some places were two inches thick. River Street, you could not even discern the cobblestones."

Even though they were open this weekend, he says River Street is a ghost town. He says the restaurant took a big financial hit from the weather, and hopes the turn out for Monday night's national championship helps it bounce back.

The City of Savannah saying in a statement Monday, "purchased and spread 30,000 pounds of salt” and leaders "greatly appreciate all the local businesses who took the initiative to clear the sidewalks in front of their businesses! This type of partnership helps improve the quality of life for our residents and visitors!"

