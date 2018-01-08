Child taken to hospital after being hit by car on Bradley Blvd. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Child taken to hospital after being hit by car on Bradley Blvd. in Savannah

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department and Savannah Fire responded to a vehicle that hit a child on the 1300 block of Bradley Boulevard Monday night.

According to Savannah Fire, a car jumped the curb in the apartment complex parking lot and hit a child.

Savannah Fire was called to the scene to extricate the 10-year-old boy, who was trapped beneath the vehicle. 

SCMPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the scene and is investigating.

No other details are available at this time. We'll be sure to update this story once we get more information.

