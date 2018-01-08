Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle on - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle on DeRenne Ave. near Reynolds St.

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car at DeRenne Avenue and Reynolds Street.

The crash forced part of the road to close down, but it has since opened back up.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department says the pedestrian has life-threatening injuries. 

No other details are known at this time. Stay with us for updates.

