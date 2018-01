A crash on DeRenne Avenue at Reynolds Street took the life of a 34-year-old woman on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Police say an 82-year-old man driving a Cadillac Deville was heading east on DeRenne approaching Reynolds Street when he struck Maura Loosigian. who was crossing DeRenne at a crosswalk.

Loosigian's injuries were fatal.

Traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes of DeRenne Avenue near Montgomery Street for some time.

[7:44 am] Eastbound traffic is backed up on Derenne. Crash may be contributing. Use extra caution in this area. pic.twitter.com/OXVWnzVWGP — WTOCtraffic (@TrafficWTOC) January 9, 2018

The Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

