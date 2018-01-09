Carriage tours have now resumed normal operations after weekend ice incident

The City of Savannah has resumed carriage tour operations after icy road conditions caused an incident over the weekend.

Over the weekend, a horse with a local carriage company slid and fell on the ice. According to the city, three Savannah-Chatham Metro officers responded to the scene to help the horse. They report no one was injured, including the horse.

The city states it was unaware of any horse-drawn carriage company touring until the incident on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The city issued the following statement on Jan. 6 at 6:38 p.m.:

Based on current road conditions due to the winter storm, carriage tour operations are restricted until further notice. Temperatures must increase in order to melt the snow, sleet, and ice on downtown streets. We will assess road conditions on Monday and let you know when operations can resume. Thank you for your cooperation.

An e-mail was sent out just after noon (Monday):

We are monitoring the road conditions on the frequently used routes and the areas designated for your carriage stands. As of 11:00 a.m. today, thick patches of ice remain in the carriage zones and along the carriage routes. In the interest of public safety, please refrain from operating until the road conditions are back to normal. We will continue to assess the areas throughout the day.

Now as of Tuesday, carriage tours can resume normal operations.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.