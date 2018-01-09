Scheduled town hall meetings for Beaufort County School District

The first of six spring town hall meetings for parents and community members to meet with Beaufort County School District Superintendent Jeff Moss will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Whale Branch Early College High School.

Moss holds informal town hall meetings twice each year with parents and citizens in each of the district's five clusters of schools.

For Spanish-speaking parents, simultaneous translation devices will be available at all five spring town hall meetings. In addition, a sixth town hall meeting devoted specifically to questions from and concerns of Spanish-speaking parents will be held at Bluffton Middle School on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

This spring's scheduled meetings are:

Jan. 9, 6 p.m., Whale Branch Early College High School

Jan. 23, 6 p.m., May River High School

Feb. 13, 6 p.m., Battery Creek High School (to include Islands Academy)

Feb. 27, 6 p.m., Bluffton Middle School (Spanish-language meeting)

March 27, 6 p.m., Hilton Head Island High School

April 24, 6 p.m., Beaufort High School

Town hall meetings in the Bluffton cluster alternate between Bluffton and May River high schools, and the fall meeting was held at Bluffton High.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.