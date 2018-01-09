BCSO working to identify suspects after large Walmart theft in Bluffton

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to identify multiple suspects who they say stole $893 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Bluffton Road.

It happened on Jan. 4 around 3:20 p.m. Investigators say the suspects left in three separate vehicles - a gray Honda Accord with a Georgia tag, a white Chevy Impala with a South Carolina tag, and a white Ford Fusion with a Georgia tag.

If you have any information on these individuals, please contact PFC. S. Hunt at 843.255.3308 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

