Good News: YMCA book donation

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is one step closer to reaching the goal of its Million Books Challenge.

The YMCA of Coastal Georgia presented the superintendent with 400 books for schools in Savannah-Chatham County on Tuesday.

The YMCA collected the books through a monster book drive at all of its Chatham County facilities.

The books will go to students in grades K through 5.

“To hear administrators talk about the kids and what it means to them to own a book for the very first time in our lives, I mean that is just so critically important. It makes my heart swell,” YMCA of Coastal Georgia President/CEO Joel Smoker.

The school system now has enough books to supply 480 classroom libraries.

The YMCA says it's still accepting donations You can drop off your books at any of the Chatham County facilities.

