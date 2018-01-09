Yemassee man wanted for criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for criminal sexual conduct and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say 28-year-old Easin Bell Rivers is 5'9 and 220 pounds and is from the Yemassee area.

Rivers should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on him, please contact Sgt. Jason Malphrus at 843.255.3426 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.