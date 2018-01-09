Savannah hospitals taking precautions as flu cases increase

Last month, local hospitals started bracing for the peak of flu season.

Now, flu cases are only rising - nationwide as well as right here in Savannah. Hospitals started limiting all visitors under the age of 18. If you are showing signs of the flu, such as coughing and fever, they're also asking that you don't visit. It's all to prevent and contain what can be a deadly disease.

St. Joseph's/Candler says they saw almost 70 cases in the last week and a half.

"You don't want them to catch something, and we don't want them to spread it to other people. We also encourage good hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol products. We require that all the time, but it's really important in flu season," said Emmitt Smith, St. Joseph's/Candler.

The CDC of Georgia says there is a high number of flu cases around the state this year, and Savannah is not immune to that number. People are packing MinuteClinics and Urgent Cares all around the city. The flu watch is in full swing. The CDC is saying cases are on this rise this year, but how do you get over this one week funk? Doctors, most of the time, write a quick prescription for Tamiflu to help with symptoms. Tamiflu does have some skeptics - not only for how expensive it is - but also for its effectiveness.

"Tamiflu is effective if it's given in the first 48 hours at mitigating the illness," said Dr. Kameron Huffman, Patient Care Coordinator. "Now, there is no cure or specific treatment of the flu virus itself."

"Well, Tamiflu, even when it does work, it usually only shortens symptoms by about one day, so you're looking at an approximately one week course of illness anyway, so at best, you can shorten it by one day. You're still going to have to do some other things in the meantime to survive that flu," said Dr. Sanjay Iyer, Memorial Emergency Physician. "This year, the strain always evolves and so the question is, did we hit the right strain or not."

Health care professionals say the flu shot effectiveness is down this year, but regardless, their patient numbers are up.

"We've definitely seen an increase in patients that have tested positive for flu, especially flu A. I know they're saying in the state of Georgia they're seeing a 3.9 percent increase in flu cases this year, and we've definitely seen that in person here," said Erica Hunkin, Nurse Practitioner.

Other businesses are seeing the demands of the flu, too.

"We typically have longer wait times during flu season just because of the volume of prescriptions, but we do increase our hours based on need and script count," said Dr. Huffman. "One of the things cold weather does is causes everyone to congregate inside huddle together for warmth, do things like have smores by the fireside, Unfortunately, what they're also doing is sneezing and coughing."

Containing the virus is what hospitals, especially, have been working to do.

"While you're here, you might cause two or three other people to be out, so that's not good for us, especially in times of high flu and high census when we need all hands on deck," Smith said.

With high cases up and the effectiveness down, professionals say you should still always count on a flu shot.

"The flu vaccine it's definitely better to get it than to not get the vaccine. Even if it offers limited protection or less protection than what would be considered ideal, it's still better than no protection at all," Smith said.

According to the Department of Public Health, the peak of the flu season is in January, so they are continuing to encourage people to wash their hands and watch for symptoms.

