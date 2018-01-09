City of Hinesville appoints familiar face as new city manager

A familiar face at Hinesville City Hall now has a slightly new job.

A longtime assistant and homegrown leader is taking the mantle of city manager - after the previous manager left in controversy.

Hinesville city leaders say they searched outside their own ranks for a new city manager and found the best candidate within.

City council voted unanimously to promote interim city manager Kenny Howard. He replaces former manager Billy Edwards. Howard's interim term last fall started with creating a budget.

"Right after that, we had Hurricane Irma, and I was thrust into managing that particular event," Howard said.

Elected officials say Howard, their assistant manager for 23 years, has handled the challenge well.

"During this interim period, he's done a heck of a job for our city. He's brought our employees back after everyone was in a state of turmoil. That turmoil stemmed from a clash between Edwards and council member Diana Reid when Edwards opted not to fire an employee who'd criticized Reid.

"Mr. Howard, we have known each other for a long time. To God be the glory," said Diana F. Reid, District 1 Councilmember.

Howard, a Hinesville native, says part of his job has been bringing everyone back together.

"It was time for us to go through a healing process. I feel like the citizens rallied behind me and the council, for that matter, because, at the end of the day, we're all in this together," Howard said. "I wanted to be a part of this community in which I grew up, and a lot of people have helped me along the way."

Howard went out of his way to credit Edwards for his years of mentorship.

