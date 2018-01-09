First Chatham Co. Hospital Authority meeting held since sale of Memorial was postponed

Negotiations continued behind closed doors to finalize the sale of Memorial Health to the Hospital Corporation of America.

The Chatham County Hospital Authority held a special called meeting Tuesday. The first since it was announced last month that the sale was delayed.

Officials remain tight-lipped about why the sale was postponed other than they are working on some technicalities.

There will be a Memorial Health meeting this Thursday and we should know more about the status of the sale and if they still plan to close the deal at the end of January.

