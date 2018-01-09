Missing, autistic 14-year-old boy found safe

A missing 14-year-old autistic boy has been found safe after being reported missing Tuesday afternoon in Port Wentworth.

Xander Perez was found Tuesday night by a storage facility near Highway 30. One of the leaders of the area's community watch program found the boy cold and tired.

"Pulled into the self-store, looked throughout that area for him with my spotlight, didn't find him. I went to go exit 30 and something said 'sit there,' so I did. I saw a shadow walking up on my right, I backed up, had my alley lights on, and he just came walking towards me. He said he was cold, and he knew who I was with my lights," said John Holland, Community Watch Chairman.

John says he'll sleep well knowing the boy is okay.

