Effingham County ash roads crumble after winter storm

January snow damaged miles of ash road in Effingham County, making driving difficult and messy for residents.

"Mostly, it feels like going through a mud hole," said Justin Patrick, who uses ash roads to get to and from his home. "If you were riding down a dirt road and you came into a thick spot and you tried to drive your truck through it, that's about the same as what we're dealing with right now."

Effingham County Administrator Steve Davis said most of the county's 138 miles of ash road were damaged by the snow. He said water soaked into the roads, froze and expanded, which cracked and destroyed the bases of the roads.

"This is a pervasive problem that is countywide on most of the roads made from ash," Davis said in a statement. "We are actively trying to find a solution."

Charles Kessler lives on an ash road, and the mud-like ash now cakes his truck.

"It's slick," he said. "It's a mess. It's like driving on a dirt road that's got mud holes in it. You slide all over the place. It's just awful. It's all over my truck, and I don't know if it'll mess up my paint job or anything."

County public works crews worked Tuesday spreading sand over the worst areas to make the roads passable.

"I think the county's trying to work on a solution to get it done, get it corrected," Patrick said. "[It] still doesn't negate the fact that we have to drive in it, and it gets on our clothes. It gets on our vehicles. It's a costly problem to have."

Patrick hopes county leaders consider long-term solutions, not just immediate fixes, as they repair the crumbling roads.

"Certainly, we want it fixed as soon as we can, but we need to realize that things don't happen overnight," he said. "I think the county, again, is working toward a solution, but we need to take a good, hard look at the cost-effectiveness of using these materials on the road. We don't want to have to do it twice. We don't want to pay to do it twice. So, what can we do to provide a long-term, viable solution for these rural communities out here to be able to get in and out of their properties in a decent manner?"

Patrick also has concerns about the environmental impacts of using coal ash created in the paper-making process at Effingham County's Georgia Pacific plant on roads.

"I'm not a subject matter expert with coal ash, but I do believe there are some heavy metals associated with it," Patrick said. "So, we need to be cognizant of that. We need to watch what we're putting into the ground and on the ground and what we let move into our waterways. You're very close to the Savannah River within probably 200 yards from right here, so we need to be thinking about those things. We need to act accordingly. We need to make an investment in our roads and our infrastructure, but we need to do it for the long term."

Ideally, he'd like it paved, but he says he would even prefer a dirt road to an ash road.

"I would like to see it paved," he said. "Heck, if anything, I'd rather it be a dirt road right now. At least you could work on it with a tractor or your own equipment, but as it stands right now, there's not a whole lot you can do with it."

Davis said experts from Illinois-based Portland Cement Association were in Effingham County Monday to assess the roads, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency will be in town Wednesday. Davis said the county has also asked GEMA to help fund the road repairs.

