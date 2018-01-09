Traffic stop turns into large drug bust in Glynn County

A traffic stop in Glynn County turned into a drug bust worth over $600,000, Tuesday night.

Police pulled over a gray Hyundai Sonata for speeding on I-95. During the stop, officers noticed something strange about the driver and passengers' behavior. A K9 team was called to the scene and discovered a small amount of cocaine on the passenger. Upon further inspection of the car, police found 14 pounds of meth inside the spare tire.

The commander of the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotic Enforcement Team tells us this is the largest single seizure of meth in Glynn County.

Both the driver and the passenger of the car are behind bars in the Glynn County Detention Center.

