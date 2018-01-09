Savannah school named after late principal

Spencer Elementary School now officially bears the name of longtime Principal Andrea B. Williams.

Williams was principal of the school since 2007 as well as an employee of Savannah-Chatham Public Schools for 34 years. Williams suddenly passed away last November. She was loved by her students, parents, staff, and colleagues throughout the school system.

Williams was known for her dedication to the students and she worked hard to make sure they got a new school that they could be proud of. It's only fitting that the school system renamed the school she was so dedicated to - in her honor.

"It means the world to me in how the community has shown love and support for Williams, and the school and the children that are here. You could not be a child or a parent that attends this school and not see the outpouring of love," said Dionne Hoskins-Brown, District 2 School Board Representative.

The dedication was originally scheduled for last Friday but was moved because of the weather.

