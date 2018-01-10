Tuesday's area high school basketball scores (1/9/2018) - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Tuesday's area high school basketball scores (1/9/2018)

By Jake Wallace, Sports Reporter/Anchor
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Area high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 9, 2018

BOYS:

Windsor Forest 57 Jenkins 61 F

Savannah 38 Johnson 76 F

Islands 41 Beach 55 F

Claxton 48 Savannah Christian 50 F

Metter 50 Swainsboro 62 F

Bradwell Institute 54 Glynn Academy 63 F

Brunswick 58 Richmond Hill 57 F

South Effingham 43 Statesboro 63 F

Savannah Country Day 46 McIntosh Co. Academy 47 F

Toombs Co. 28 Vidalia 66 F

Bacon Co. 50 Jeff Davis 62 F

Battery Creek 53 Bluffton 60 F

Robert Toombs 45 Memorial Day 31 F

GIRLS:

Islands 21 Beach 82 F

Savannah 30 Johnson 57 F

Windsor Forest 32 Jenkins F

Bradwell Institute 51 Glynn Academy 42 F

Brunswick 39 Richmond Hill 28 F

Metter 49 Swainsboro 68 F

South Effingham 44 Statesboro 71 F

Claxton 25 Savannah Christian 37 F

Toombs Co. 26 Vidalia 28 F

Bacon Co. 34 Jeff Davis 43 F

