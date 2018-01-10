Tuesday's area high school basketball scores (1/9/2018)

Area high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 9, 2018
BOYS:
Windsor Forest 57 Jenkins 61 F
Savannah 38 Johnson 76 F
Islands 41 Beach 55 F
Claxton 48 Savannah Christian 50 F
Metter 50 Swainsboro 62 F
Bradwell Institute 54 Glynn Academy 63 F
Brunswick 58 Richmond Hill 57 F
South Effingham 43 Statesboro 63 F
Savannah Country Day 46 McIntosh Co. Academy 47 F
Toombs Co. 28 Vidalia 66 F
Bacon Co. 50 Jeff Davis 62 F
Battery Creek 53 Bluffton 60 F
Robert Toombs 45 Memorial Day 31 F
GIRLS:
Islands 21 Beach 82 F
Savannah 30 Johnson 57 F
Windsor Forest 32 Jenkins F
Bradwell Institute 51 Glynn Academy 42 F
Brunswick 39 Richmond Hill 28 F
Metter 49 Swainsboro 68 F
South Effingham 44 Statesboro 71 F
Claxton 25 Savannah Christian 37 F
Toombs Co. 26 Vidalia 28 F
Bacon Co. 34 Jeff Davis 43 F
