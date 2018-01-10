Campbell Street house fire leaves family of 3 displaced

A family of three was forced out of their home after it caught fire overnight in Savannah.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the 4100 block of Campbell Street.

Savannah Fire says when they first arrived on scene, they noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

The home suffered major fire and smoke damage to the inside.

Three adults were home at the time of the fire and were able to make it out of the home safely.

Savannah Fire, Savannah-Chatham Metro police, and Southside EMS all responded.

Savannah Fire continues to investigate the cause.

