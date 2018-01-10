Preventing winter weather damage to your vehicle

The Lowcountry and Coastal Empire may no longer have to deal with icy road conditions, but drivers could still be feeling the effects of last week's snow.

There are several things people can do to make sure their car is in good condition. Mechanics say to start by cleaning your car as soon as possible.

Some roads and bridges were treated with salt due to the snow and ice, and the lasting effects from the treatment could end up costing you hundreds for repairs to exhaust systems, mufflers, coil springs, subframes and brake systems.

The damages will be more prevalent if you drove in last week's snow and ice.

The following are a few steps you can take before winter hits and during the winter months to prevent road salt from damaging your vehicle:

Wax your car before winter: While the undercarriage is the most at risk, giving your whole vehicle a good coat of wax before bad weather begins is a great pre-game step.

Avoid puddles and plow trucks: Puddles can hold larger amounts of salt, and driving behind the plow means you will be the first to drive through a fresh layer of salt.

Pretreat your vehicle's undercarriage: Collision shops offer an oil solution pre-treatment that can be sprayed on your vehicle's exposed parts. This coating will help prevent salt and water from the road sticking to your vehicle's metal parts.

Wash your vehicle after a snow storm: Get the salt off your car as soon as possible!

Use an under spray: Just washing your car isn't enough—you have to get the undercarriage clean. Choose a drive-through car wash or a hand wash that sprays under the vehicle.

Get a pre-winter inspection: A quick trip to your mechanic for a once-over is a great way to go into winter with a safe and fully-functional vehicle. Any indicator of wear and tear should be addressed before the temperatures drop.

For additional information on winter weather and your vehicle, click here.

