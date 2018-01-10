Savannah Bananas 2018 season opener already sold out

The first game of the Savannah Bananas’ season is not until May 31, but tickets are sold out.

The Bananas open the 2018 season at Grayson Stadium at 7 p.m. against the newly formed Macon Bacon. The first-ever matchup with the team’s newest rival just up Interstate 16.

Single-game tickets will not go on sale until this spring, so the game was sold out through Bananas memberships and group ticket sales, according to the team.

