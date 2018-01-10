Bulloch Co. law enforcement defuse hostage situation, arrest wanted Savannah man

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a wanted Savannah man after defusing a hostage situation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Anthony LaRoche, Jr. was located at a residence o Brown Street in Brooklet around 4 a.m. Wednesday. LaRoche was wanted in Savannah on charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery, and failure to register as a sex offender.

When deputies and officers arrived at the scene, LaRoche reportedly ran into a back bedroom of a mobile home and barricaded himself in.

A female subject was also in the back room. It was believed the female subject, an acquaintance of LaRoche, was being held against her will at this time.

The Sheriff’s Tactical Apprehension and Control Team (T.A.C.) responded to the scene along with a hostage negotiator. After negotiations failed it was determined that the female hostage was possibly in need of medical attention.

The T.A.C. team deployed and used less lethal weapons to rescue the female hostage. The offender surrendered soon afterward.

He will be turned over to authorities in Savannah.

