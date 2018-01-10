Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for 'new' Memorial Stadium in Savannah

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the “new” Memorial Stadium on Thursday morning.

Back in November, workers began to demolish the stadium. One of the contractors we spoke to said the renovation needed to happen and that the concrete bleachers were decaying and were a safety hazard.

The ceremony will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. on John J. Scott Drive in Savannah.

