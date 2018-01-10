School says student with swastika drawn on arm was not bullied

A Savannah mother says her son came home with a swastika on his arm, but he didn't know what the symbol meant. (Source: Facebook)

When you read about or see a swastika, you probably know it's not something to be taken lightly.

But it's easy to forget that the younger generation may not know the exact implications of the symbol.

A black mother from Savannah, GA, took grave offense when her ninth-grade son came home from Windsor Forest High School with one drawn on his arm, but the boy said he didn't know what it meant.

She took to Facebook on Tuesday to share a photo of the symbol and ask whether the drawing could be considered bullying. Her expletive-laden post has since gone viral. Many commenters asked whether the board would demand that all Savannah Chatham County students of an appropriate age know what these symbols stand for and use this as an educational opportunity.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System says Windsor Forest High School's principal talked to the students involved and the school has deemed this was not a bullying incident. Also, the school board says the school and the mom have been in communication.

The swastika is mystical and religious symbol found in many ancient world cultures, but it is most commonly associated with Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party, who adopted the symbol in 1920. It has since been used by neo-Nazi and white supremacy groups.

It is banned or prohibited in several countries, including Germany, and nearly universally stigmatized as a hate symbol.

