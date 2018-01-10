Downtown Business Association holds meeting to recognize Savannah businesses

The Downtown Business Association held a meeting Wednesday to recognize local businesses in Savannah.

It's a way for businesses to understand the importance of networking throughout the community, keeping up communication with one another, and staying up to date with what's happening and what's changing in the area.

We spoke with the president of the Downtown Business Association, who says business has been pretty good downtown and they are optimistic about the future. She also gave insight on what some of the challenges might be when operating a business.

"It's a workforce development. It's education. It's navigating the city ordinance structure, understanding what the rules are, and if the rules are changing, how that's going to have an effect on their day to day life and business. So, we really try to stay in constant communication with both our elected officials, our leadership and our members to make sure there's seamless communication and that everyone's reading from the same sheet of music," said Karen Guinn, President, Downtown Business Association.

One of the businesses recognized at the meeting was Gulfstream. Mark Bennett spoke about the company's community programs to help give back to their employees. This year marks Gulfstream's 50th anniversary.

