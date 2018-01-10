SEDA holds meeting to look back at 2017

The Savannah Economic Development Authority held its annual meeting Wednesday.

Hundreds gathered together to meet, chat, and talk about the city of Savannah - the ups and downs, the highs and lows, and the future endeavors they have for the city.

Over breakfast, the groups were able to share with the community what the board has accomplished in the past year with a tight focus on jobs.

"Over half a billion jobs were invested in Chatham County last year and over 1,000 new jobs were created," said Steve Green, SEDA, Chairman.

We spoke to Green about the Savannah Manufacturing Center. He says they're getting ready to do a ribbon cutting in the next few weeks.

"That will create over a million square feet of pad-ready sites so anybody that wants to come in and build a building for manufacturing purposes will not have to go through a long, torturous permitting process, so it really puts us light years ahead of most competitors," Green said.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach says he's looking forward to a great year.

"Savannah is growing and we need to keep pushing the manufacturing end of that. That's what we're really stressing is that we need to get those jobs that give us an opportunity to bring in some manufacturing jobs that are higher paying jobs to add to the jobs we already have here," the mayor said.

The chairman says they do have more projects planned for this year, but we're just going to have to wait and see exactly what they have going on.

