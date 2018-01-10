SCMPD seeking information on 17-year-old wanted for aggravated assault

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a 17-year-old who is wanted on aggravated assault charges.

Police say two victims were in the Liberty City area when Jaquel Lawton drove up and fired shots at the vehicle the victims were in on the night of Jan. 8 around 11:15.

The victims were not injured.

Anyone with information on Lawton's whereabouts is asked to call the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.