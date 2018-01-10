Good News: Mizzou students volunteer in Coastal Empire

Winter break is over, but some students are in the Coastal Empire picking up tools instead of books.

The Mizzou Alternative Breaks Program is in Savannah. Students from the University of Missouri are volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, helping to improve the housing in Savannah.

The students will spend a week in town on a service trip - one of dozens the Mizzou program is involved with across the country. They are getting hands-on experience with projects in town, including framing, painting, putting up siding, all while volunteering their time to the less fortunate and gaining real-world perspective.

"We got really lucky getting paired with Habitat for Humanity. It's an incredible organization. We love everything that they do, all the communities that they serve, so we're really excited to be here," said Adriana Desai, who is participating in the alternative break program. "It's crazy to think just the other day I was back home for Christmas break, and then we come down here and it's incredible to see everything, and it makes you feel really good. That's not why we're here. We're not here to make ourselves feel good. We're here to make an impact."

The Mizzou Alternative Breaks Program was founded in 1991 and is coordinated, led, and implemented entirely by students.

