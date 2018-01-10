2018 Savannah Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade route

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. The entire parade will be broadcast on WTOC and WTOC.com.
Savannah's 2018 MLK Day Parade is this Monday, Jan. 15.
