Meeting to be held on Tybee Island concerning FEMA home-raising grant

A number of houses on Tybee Island have been damaged and even destroyed by hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

The City of Savannah will host a meeting Wednesday night to discuss a possible grant to help homeowners elevate their homes to prevent future water damage.

One homeowner on Jones Avenue says she'll be at the meeting for several reasons. After Matthew and Irma brought substantial flooding to her Tybee Island home, much of Marie Rodriguez's belongings not sit in an outside storage container.

"It's been a nightmare...a horrible nightmare," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is one of the 130 homeowners who have applied for the possible funding.

"After experiencing a flood twice now, I'd like to have my home raised," she said.

The City of Tybee Island has hired a consultant who will help the city apply for FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The grant will provide funding for qualified homeowners looking to raise their homes. Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman says the purpose of Wednesday's meeting is to inform residents on the status of the grant.

"We apply for the grant in February. We're actually going to file an extension so we can submit more than 20," Mayor Buelterman said.

Twenty is the number of the homes that the city has already selected to receive this possible funding, but Mayor Buelterman says there are more people out there who need the aid.

"It's difficult to go through it once, but to go through it twice, and some people, three times, to raise their homes and know that they won't be flooded out unless we get hit with a monster," the mayor said.

Rodriguez says she'll be at the meeting with a number of questions. She hopes to be one of the few to receive this funding.

"I mean, it's definitely worth it," she said.

The meeting will take place inside the conference room of the Public Safety building on Van Horn. It's expected to begin at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.