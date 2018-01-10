Walthourville police chief removed from office

The Walthourville police chief was terminated Wednesday evening after city council members met in executive session.

"The mayor of the city of Walthourville has decided to terminate Chief Quarterman," City Clerk Melissa Jones said in the meeting.

The city attorney says Quarterman was fired for violating city policies.

Jones, who is also the city's Human Resources director, says Jerrald Burgess will serve as acting police chief.

