Ridgeland Hospital demolition to make way for new Polaris Tech Charter School

The Ridgeland Hospital across from the Ridgeland Airport was demolished on Wednesday.

The demolition will make way for the new Polaris Tech Charter School. School officials hope to have the charter school ready for the start of 2018-2019 school year in August.

"It was a historic moment. I wanted to come out and witness the fact that it is coming down. It's also historic in the fact that once we get this down, we'll be able then to start the building process for putting the foundation down and building a brand new facility for Polaris Tech which will open up in August of this year," said board member, Llyod Newton, Polaris Tech.

Polaris Tech is now accepting applications for students in Jasper County for the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.