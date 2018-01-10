Crumbling coal ash roads raise health, environmental concerns

Savannah Riverkeeper is sampling crumbling coal ash roads in Effingham County for hazardous materials that could cause health and environmental problems.

January snow destroyed miles of ash road throughout the county.

Amanda Rutland lives on Mill Pond Road, an ash road in Rincon, and tire ruts now cut through it right in front of her house.

"My car was so thick with the stuff that my son could write on the back windshield," she said. "You have to be super careful even getting out of your vehicle because it gets all over your clothes."

After learning the mushy material was mobile, Savannah RIverkeeper decided to test the ash.

"Our concern is they're ash roads," said Jacob Oblander, outreach coordinator for Savannah Riverkeeper. "What kind of ash is that? We're told it came from Georgia Pacific, but we're not sure what exactly that means. When you hear ash roads, that can mean things like coal ash, which does contain things like heavy metals and carcinogens. Arsenic, chromium. There's a whole slew of others that can show up."

Rutland said, "We have often wondered if there are any environmental effects because it does get quite disgusting at times as you can see."

Effingham County Administrator Steve Davis confirmed Wednesday the county's 252 ash roads are made of coal ash.

"The ash roads have been out there for 17 years, so this is not something that they started last year or anything like that," Davis said. "This is something that's been out since 2001, so I don't think they're any more worse off than before. We certainly need to clean up the mess, and that's what we're trying to do."

Davis said the county does not use coal as a base on dirt roads and hasn't since 2008. He said he is still assessing how many miles of road the winter weather ruined, since only certain sections of each road were damaged. He said four crews of four dump trucks are working to cover the worst areas with sand and dirt.

"We're working as fast as we can to be proactive and try and clean up the mess, but there's really not an easy, you know, solution on this," Davis said. "So what we're doing is we're adding it to our agenda for our board meeting next week. Hopefully after GEMA comes [Thursday], we can have some options available for our board to consider on how to proceed."

Especially concerning for both Rutland and Oblander is the ash's proximity to water.

"There's a creek that runs right behind this property, and it goes down the length of this road," Rutland said. "It definitely could go, whatever's in there could go, in our water supply."

Oblander said, "These roads are in our water shed. We're maybe a quarter of a mile from the Savannah River right now, and we're upriver of water intakes for thousands of people. The runoff getting through into wildlife or fish that people eat and going through any kind of garden, any kind of food source like that, can be a problem for coal ash. We've seen it many times in other rivers where it's been a huge issue once it hits the water, and it's hard to get back out."

Beyond ingesting it, Oblander said any kind of contact should be avoided.

"Any kind of contact is not going to be great, so it getting on people's cars and them toughing their cars can be an issue," he said.

He said the biggest priority is containing the problem, and if it is in the water system, altering water utilities about what materials to look for and filter.

Davis said as of now, the county plans to keep the in tact coal ash roads as is and come up with a solution the county can afford to repair the damaged roads.

"If you have to actually go in and pave 138 miles of road, I mean, it's rather expensive," Davis said. "We just got done doing 8.5 miles of repavement of just regular asphalt paving, and it was $1.1 million. So, you're talking about $150,000 a mile."

However, Oblander said if the coal ash contains harmful materials, the county will have to remove it.

"Eventually, they'll have to remove that," Oblander said. "Coal ash is normally stored in large ponds with a liner underneath, and that's sort of the safest way to store it."

With the ash already stuck to cars and shoes, and the leftovers tracked into her home, Rutland said wondering what's in the coal ash is just another thing to worry about.

"That's not healthy for the environment or people, animals alike, so yeah, I think it would be good to know," she said.

