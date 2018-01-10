Patients boycott Effingham County doctor's departure

Some Effingham residents are up in arms Wednesday night over possibly losing their doctor of almost 30 years.

Dr. Joseph Ratchford has had a practice on the Effingham Hospital property since 1990. The lease on his building is coming to an end, which was the start of a community boycott.

The meeting was held in a fairly large conference room, and even still, people were lined up out into the hallway - all of them patients of Dr. Ratchford. They begged the board to extend the lease on his building.

“Now, what’s wrong with the Effingham Hospital? It’s not what it used to be, and I was so proud of it,' one resident said.

The board received word that Dr. Ratchford wanted to build his own building, then terminated his lease without cause and gave him a 90-day notice to vacate. Without a new building yet, Dr. Ratchford was out of a job - and his patients - out of a doctor.

The patients asked the board, "where did you hear Dr. Ratchford planned to leave?"

"I mean, is it in writing in your minutes out there on the internet? I mean, did you receive a letter from him," another resident asked.

"There is a reason we did what we did," the board responded.

"Then, what is the reason?"

"Off the top of my head, I don’t know."

"Exactly."

In the meantime, patients have had to see other doctors who say they haven’t matched up to Dr. Ratchford.

"I started screaming bloody murder, and finally they came in and said, ‘is something wrong,’ another resident said."

Not because they don’t think Effingham Hospital is up to par, but they say those doctors haven’t been treating them all of their lives.

"They don’t know these people. They don’t know their history. The continuity of care is that personal care. That long-term family physician. That is Dr. Ratchford."

It was a full house of loyal patients all demanding reconsideration.

“Let him stay in that building. Let him keep paying rent, whatever mortgage value, whatever, until that building is finished. That’s what I think everyone in this room wants.”

Backed into a wall, the board took a moment to discuss an alternative and good solution for the hospital, patients, and community as a whole. A new extension of two years for Dr. Ratchford was put into a vote and was unanimous.

As soon as Dr. Ratchford gets a certificate of occupancy for his new facility, he must give the hospital 90 days of notice departure.

