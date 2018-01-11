Savannah alderman holding District 2 development open discussion

Current and future development around District two in Savannah is causing a bit of concern for some residents living in that area.

Alderman Bill Durrence is inviting all residents to an open discussion to hear feedback and hopefully answer any questions the public may have.

On a previous city council agenda, city officials have been talking about large scale development ordinances.

As construction continues to happen around downtown Savannah, some building plans may change. For example, Alderman Durrence says if new construction wants to add more space to their plan, something like an additional floor, they could possibly do that depending on where the construction is happening in the downtown area.

However, people that live in the area, as well as stakeholders, may not be too thrilled with that decision.

"We've got a real problem of inefficiencies and down-right hostility sometimes. With almost every kind of development in growth issue downtown, everybody's got some kind of notion how they want to address the regulation, to address some of these issues. There's many people who aren't happy about the proposed changes," said Bill Durrence, Savannah Alderman-District 2.

Thursday's meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the Mason Room at the Savannah Civic Center.

