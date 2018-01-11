New trash company to begin services in Effingham County

After months of Effingham County residents complaining about their trash, the county is taking action.

Effingham County announced Wednesday that after ending their long contract with Republic Waste Services after so many issues that are still unresolved, they have decided to go with Atlantic Waste Services for future trash pickups.

Residents say they are excited for what is to come and they hope their voices haven't gone unheard.

"I'm hoping that they do a good job and out shine everybody else and their business takes off. I’m all for the little guy or the new guy as long as they are going to do better than the old guy, and at this point, i'm thinking they are going to do better than the services we've had," said Wendi McKenzie, Effingham County.

Atlantic is expected to start practicing routes near the end of January, and they have already started delivering trash cans in Effingham County.

